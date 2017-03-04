

Jim Kitelinger made his living with Mountain Forest Products, a company that takes the renewable resources offered on the hills and mountainsides of Virginia and turns it into mulch for yards, pulpwood for paper, and most recently, electricity.



By Mike Potter

A Beast with the heart of a whole tree chipper keeps Mountain Forest Products busy in the forests of Virginia. Mountain Forest Product’s Model 3680 Beast was already a mean producer, grinding whole trees into uniform mulch for pulpwood. But when the chance arose to produce for a power plant, the company turned to Bandit Industries’ chipper drum option for Beast recyclers. Jim Kitelinger spends a lot of time in the mountains of western Virginia, where the state wedges between Kentucky and Tennessee. It’s here where he’s made his living with Mountain Forest Products, a company that takes the renewable resources offered on the hills and mountainsides of Virginia and turns it into mulch for yards, pulpwood for paper, and most recently, electricity. Born and raised in Wisconsin, Kitelinger got his first real taste of Virginia through his wife, a Virginia native. They met in college, married and started building their life in the Midwest. Kitelinger had been working at a factory, gaining experience and working his way up the ladder. Then his wife felt the calling to return home. They made the move – her first, then Kitelinger later – and they haven’t looked back since. “We made the decision, and the Lord kind of worked it out,” he said. He’s been in Virginia since, starting out at Mountain Forest Product’s saw mill and rising through the ranks to a manager. Now he’s handling plenty of responsibilities for the company, including arranging the grinding of material, organizing the equipment at jobsites, looking at new equipment, and scouting new jobs. Kitelinger has a no-nonsense attitude about equipment. He checks on what works best for his company, he does his research, and he goes in that direction. That’s how the company came to purchase their first Model 3680 Beast. “The fact that the cuttermill turned downward rather than up, that made a certain kind of sense to us,” he said. “And the fact is that we are able to produce the chip size that we need. It makes good sense.” Mountain Forest Products traded in their first Beast for two more Model 3680 Beasts, a towable unit and a track-mounted unit. The tracks would go anywhere the towable machine couldn’t. Most of the material processed was pulpwood for a paper company. Cleaned logs would be run through the Beast and shipped off to the nearby paper facility. The leftover bark would be ground, and stored, and ground again for a perfect quality mulch. “It has a really nice black color to it,” Kitelinger said. “We mulch the bark and let it sit for about six months. Then we take it and mulch it again. It’ll sit a few more months after that, and then we sell it. People will buy it all year long.” In 2012 when Dominion Virginia Power Co. announced plans for a 585-megawatt, $1.8 billion power plant that would burn both coal and biomass, Mountain Forest Products naturally sought to sell their product. “It wasn’t what they were looking for at the time,” said Kitelinger. “They wanted a specific size chip for their plant that we couldn’t produce with consistency.” But it wasn’t long before Bandit announced a whole tree chipper drum option for Beast recyclers. Both Kitelinger and Karl Kindig, owner of Mountain Forest Products, saw an advertisement and wondered if that addition would get them to the chip consistency they needed. The answer was a qualified “yes.” “We’re pleased with the end product coming out of the chipper. We run it through the chipper in a single pass and use a screen to get the right size chip,” Kitelinger said. They liked the chipper drum option for the Beast because it was a relatively quick switch from traditional cuttermill to the chipper drum. And if markets slow for the chips, Mountain Forest Products is able to put the cuttermill back into the Beast and keep on working. It’s a relatively quick switch, taking only a day instead of a week. With the chipping drum, the result is a high-quality chip suited for the power plant, which consumes up to 537,000 tons of chips each year to supplement the firing of coal. It produces enough electricity to power up to 150,000 homes while providing an economic boost to the surrounding area. The source of those chips is land clearing operations, as land is prepared for construction, mining and ranching. Rising beef prices have incentivized ranchers to clear trees to make room for livestock, and Mountain Forest Products is called in many times to clean up the piles. When it comes to productivity, the Beast can’t be matched. It’ll take the guys a week to pile up logs and trees. When the heavy machinery gets to work, all the material will be gone in about a day. “It’s just a monster of a machine,” he said. “We’re very happy with it. The variety of the job is what keeps Kitelinger happy. He said organizing job sites, scoping out new work, and driving around the mountains keep his days quite filled. “No two days are the same,” said Kitelinger. “I’ll be anywhere on almost any day. And I’ll talk to some of the best people in the country.” On just about any given day, either of these monster Beasts are at work in the mountains in a 200-mile radius around Clintwood, VA. Most days the challenge is keeping the machines busy. There’s plenty of trees in the area, but the access to job sites can be a challenge. That’s where the tracks on the second Model 3680 come in handy. Much of the work will take place in one of several lots owned by Mountain Forest Products. “We’d like to have enough work to run the machines every day,” said Kindig. Kitelinger also drives around to land clearing operations that say they have material to get rid of. He finds that most people overestimate their logging slash. A lot of the work that Mountain Forest Products gets is the surface clearing for coal mining. Mining is a major part of the area’s history, but it’s also a source of plenty of waste. Kitelinger said for years people would just bulldoze trees into valleys to get rid of it. People were just throwing away profit. Today, they are taking advantage of those trees and turning it into profit – with the help of Mountain Forest Products and its Beasts. Mountain Forest Products is part of a larger company, Forest BioProducts, which owns companies that specialize in utilizing forest resources for fuel products. That doesn’t just mean wood.; Gobco, LLC is reclaiming gob piles, the castoffs from a previous generation of coal mining, using new technology to recover usable coal. Though the company’s Beasts aren’t involved directly in that project, they are called in to grind logs harvested when Gobco crews are creating roads to the piles. There is also work associated with mining, where trees bulldozed for the mining operation can be harvested by Mountain Forest Products for paper or biomass. “They used to push those trees into a gully and forget about them instead of doing anything with them,” he said. “There’s a lot of money that people just pushed aside. We’re trying to capture that and do something good at the same time,” said Kitelinger. You could say that things come together around Kitelinger. The production of the Beast comes together with the chip quality of a Bandit whole tree chipper. The future of energy production using wood pellets comes together with the history of coal. And the past castoffs during the boom days of coal mining are being reclaimed to everyone’s benefit. As Kitelinger would say, it just makes sense.





















