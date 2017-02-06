

Rawlings Manufacturing Inc. Introduces the New VRM Super Hi Inertia Vertical Wood Hog



With over 40 years of experience in the forest and sawmill related industries, Rawlings delivers custom wood grinding equipment with a reputation for durability, performance and reliability.



Introducing the VRM Super Hi Inertia Vertical Wood Hog, from Rawlings Manufacturing Inc. No cookie cutter machine can meet everyone’s space constraints or challenges. We have had several customers over the years that did not have the overhead clearance in their existing footprint to allow for a clam shell opening type of machine. The VRM hog opens hydraulically from the rear of the machine allowing full access to the hog’s internal wear components and rotor for ease of maintenance. All Rawlings Wood Hogs are equipped with the Patented Super Hi-Inertia Rotor. The high inertia provides the crushing and shearing power needed to handle really tough jobs like green waste, cypress, redwood, cedar, black spruce, poplar and a wide range of other stringy and fibrous materials. With the increased inertia, the Rawlings solid rotor runs at lower RPM’S resulting in the lowest energy consumption and maintenance costs of any wood grinder available on the market. This saves our customers both maintenance and electricity costs. With over 40 years of experience in the forest and sawmill related industries, Rawlings delivers custom wood grinding equipment with a reputation for durability, performance and reliability. Since 1976 Rawlings Manufacturing Inc. has been manufacturing and installing custom wood grinding systems. Rawlings offers a complete line up of wood grinders in a full range of sizes and models. Each customer’s operation is unique with its own challenges. Our team designs each system specific to the customer’s operation and specification. Add a wide variety of available options such as work platform decks, choice of belt, chain, vibrating in-feed and out-feed conveyors, metal, or magnet protection, product screening and separation, and you’ve got the flexibility to customize the perfect wood grinding system. For more information, please visit www.wastewoodhogs.com.





















