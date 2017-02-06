

JoeScan’s New JS-25 X6B Scanner Makes It Easier to Upgrade Obsolete Carriage Scanning Systems



The JS-25 X6B was engineered to make it easy for optimizers and sawmills to upgrade obsolete carriage scanning systems, often reusing the existing scan frame.



By Staff

Date Posted: 6/2/2017



JoeScan’s scan heads have been made for sawmills since the company introduced its first scanner in 2002. Every JoeScan scanner is backed by the company’s 5-year warranty and 10-year product support policy to protect against obsolescence. JoeScan is committed to the sawmill industry, and it stands behind its scanners to ensure they are a good long-term investment for sawmills. JoeScan’s newest scanner, the JS-25 X6B, is a high-performance, six-laser scanner, specifically designed for high-density, snapshot-scanning of logs on carriage headrigs. The JS-25 X6B was engineered to make it easy for optimizers and sawmills to upgrade obsolete carriage scanning systems, often reusing the existing scan frame. The JS-25 X6B scan head takes six profiles, each spaced six inches apart, with each profile measuring up to 35 inches wide. It provides a high-density scan in less than six inches of travel. Each JS-25 X6B scan head can be mounted end-to-end to scan any length of log on six-inch spacing. The JS-25 X6B is based on JoeScan’s proven and reliable JS-25 scanner platform, developed to make scanning systems easier to install and maintain. It requires only 24VDC and an Ethernet connection for operation, and it can be installed in minutes. The JS-25 X6B scanner uses an Ethernet interface, allowing the optimizer to communicate directly with the scanner without special hardware. Its built-in profile processing eliminates the need for large numbers of PCs to process the image data, resulting in a simpler, more reliable system. The interface enables users to configure and calibrate the scanner on their PCs and to view real-time profile data and camera images. Carriage systems that use JS-25 X6Bs have yielded positive results. According to Mahlon Graber, owner of Pennyrile Sawmill, the sawmill has increased its production and yield since installing JS-25 X6Bs. “Within two months of Pennyrile Sawmill installing a new carriage system with JS-25 X6Bs, it has increased production by 4-5% and has increased yield by at least 8%,” says Graber. For more information, call +1.360.993.0069, visit www.JoeScan.com or email sales@joescan.com. Visit JoeScan at the Forest Products Machinery and Equipment Expo to see a JS-25 X6B scanner in action! Booth# 1549. Key Features • Six lasers spaced six inches apart • Built-in profile processing • Ethernet interface • Rugged aluminum housing • Image View feature for easy troubleshooting • QuickPulse technology to maximize laser life • 5-year defect warranty • 10-year product support policy





















Do you want reprints or a copyright license for this article? Click here





Research and connect with suppliers mentioned in this article using our FREE ZIP Online service.





