A very high percentage of companies with lumber drying operations have converted or are converting to Continuous Dry Kilns to dry lumber.



By Saff

Date Posted: 7/10/2017



KDS Windsor, which has offices and manufacturing facilities in Hendersonville, North Carolina, is strongly focused on supplying Continuous Drying Kilns to the lumber industry. KDS Windsor branded their design as CDKs for Continuous Drying Kilns, a name that others are now using as well. KDS Windsor was the first to use the name “CDK”. Besides Continuous Drying Kilns, the KDS Windsor dry kiln product line includes High Temperature batch kilns for drying Southern Yellow Pine (direct fired and indirect heated), conventional temperature package and track kilns, and all-aluminum kilns for drying hardwoods; and also, recently developed 24 hour drying kilns for drying and sterilizing firewood. The company also offers burner systems for sawdust and shavings, plus in-kiln moisture content measuring and monitoring systems, in-line moisture measuring systems for planer mills, and moisture content measuring and monitoring systems for wood fuel — sawdust and shavings. KDS Windsor supplies complete kiln components, equipment, controls, and services, including conversions of batch kilns to Continuous Drying Kilns, kiln upgrades and refurbishing, and custom improvements. When it comes to drying lumber, KDS Windsor really has the full package that customers need, and now is offering complete turn-key projects complete with overall project management. KDS Windsor’s customer base ranges from the largest lumber producers in the world to the smaller, family-owned independent mill that may have just one dry kiln. KDS Windsor manufactures and provides all major equipment for its burners and kilns and purchases ancillary equipment, such as silos and unloaders. KDS Windsor employees normally do installation work onsite at customer locations. Continuous dry kiln technology has brought about a concept change in the industry. A very high percentage of companies with lumber drying operations have converted or are converting to Continuous Dry Kilns to dry lumber. KDS Windsor has 37 CDKs operating in the U.S. and around the globe. KDS Windsor offers moisture measurement and monitoring systems to gauge moisture in wood fuel used for burners and boilers. The proprietary systems continuously measure the moisture content of green sawdust or dry shavings used for fuel. The control system uses the measurements to adjust burner settings, compensating for drier or wetter fuel in order to maximize control. It is also offered with fuel metering equipment to blend green and dry wood fuel together automatically to achieve a consistent, reliable moisture content. This has been a perennial problem for years and years for burners and boiler systems. Fuel moisture content can vary up or down, affecting performance of burners and boilers and causing a lot of problems. With KDS Windsor technology, dry kiln operators have the ability to control the moisture content of the fuel going to the burner or boiler — automatically. This has never been accomplished before in the industry. For more information on KDS Windsor or its products, visit the company’s website at www.KDSkilns.com or call (800) 274-5456. To contact Rob or other company officials via email, use the following email addresses: Rob Girardi – rgirardi@kdskilns.com; Dan Young – dan.young@windsortechnology.biz; Keith Robertson – keith.robertson@windsor.co.nz





















