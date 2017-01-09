

Go Wood: Logging of Long-Gone Days



Video explores a collection of old logging pictures set to blue grass music.



By Staff

Date Posted: 9/1/2017



A trip down memory lane sure shows how difficult logging used to be before modern mechanization. Back in those days loggers were truly axe men who relied on strength, determination and ingenuity to get the job done. A recent Go Wood blog post highlighted a video on YouTube of old logging pictures set to blue grass music by Ralph Stanley. Getting logs from the harvest site was done by river, rail, horse and ox power. From ox pulling log carts to giant pyramids of logs moved by horses, transportation was no easy task before big log trucks. The video is a collection of black and white photos from the late 1800s up to the 1960s. If you have wood in your blood, you will enjoy this ode to the rustic, hard-working men who pioneered the logging industry in the United States. The video covers four main aspects of early logging – methods of transport, the trees, the mills and the people. Enjoy these images from the video. But you need to take 10 minutes to see this video history for yourself. No matter how hard your job is in the industry, these men had it tougher. The video can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GTEThw_3lSQ. Chuck Ray is an associate professor at Penn State University who specializes in wood sciences and forest products. Chuck writes the Go Wood blog, which has become popular for its insightful commentary on the industry and interesting uses of wood. Visit today http://gowood.blogspot.com





















Do you want reprints or a copyright license for this article? Click here





Research and connect with suppliers mentioned in this article using our FREE ZIP Online service.





